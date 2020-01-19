Damian Yeo named MUSA president

MELAKA, Jan 19 —The 64th Melaka United Soccer Association (MUSA) Congress today officially announced Damian Yeo Shen Li as its new president.

The announcement was made by its secretary-general Farhan Ibrahim at the association’s congress in Ayer Keroh today, which was attended by 43 club affiliates.

Also present was Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, who is also MUSA deputy president.

The association in a statement today said the appointment was in accordance to Article 40 of MUSA’s constitution.

Yeo, who is also Duyong assemblyman, has been leading the association’s administration effective Nov 1 after Chief Minister Adly Zahari announced his resignation as the association’s president.

Adly, who is also Bukit Katil assemblyman, automatically became MUSA president after he took office as Melaka Chief Minister but resigned after holding the post for about one year and eight months.

Meanwhile, MUSA former secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman, who was the only candidate to receive more than 30 per cent nomination from the club affiliates, was elected as the new vice-president, to replace Datuk Harun Mohamad who had resigned. — Bernama