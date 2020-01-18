Guardiola says he is ‘100% staying’ as Man City manager next season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during a press conference at Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Jan 18 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will definitely be in charge at the Etihad Stadium next season, despite his club failing to keep up with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool this term.

After winning back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guardiola’s City find themselves far behind Liverpool this season. They head into Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace 14 points off the top spot.

This has led to speculation that Guardiola could move on after a successful spell in the English game.

But the Spaniard said he has no plans to quit before the end of his contract in 2021.

“Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100%,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I enjoy working with them and I like it, but even if it’s going bad and we are not in the Champions League, I will not leave.

“As a manager, there are good and bad moments, you don’t win all the time. But it’s all about what we can do next and how we can improve.” — Reuters