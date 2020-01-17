Peng Soon-Liu Ying crash out of Indonesia Masters quarter-finals

Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying react during their mixed doubles quarter-final match against Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino during the 2019 BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel August 23, 2019. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Jan 17 — Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying were shown the exit in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2020 badminton championship today while Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing kept the Malaysian flag flying in the mixed doubles event.

The sixth-seeded Peng Soon-Liu Ying lost 14-21, 13-21 to world number one Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China at the Istora Senayan Stadium here.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying failed to break their losing streak against the Chinese pair, who won the Malaysia Masters last week.

“We gave our best at the Indonesia Masters to collect qualification points for the 2020 Olympics.

“Our focus after this will be the German Open and All England in March,” said Liu Ying, ranked seventh in the world.

In another quarter-final tie, Kian Meng-Pei Jing beat South Korea’s Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won 21-7, 21-18. They will meet Si Wei-Ya Qiong in the semi-final tomorrow. — Bernama