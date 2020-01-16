Malaysian Football League introduces domestic transfer matching system

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today introduced the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) to replace the State Transfer Certificate (SPN) starting with the 2020 season of the Malaysian League (M-League).

MFL acting chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan is optimistic that the DTMS, which has also received input from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), can streamline the process of registering players.

According to Ab Ghani, the system will ensure that the process of transferring players is more transparent and organised.

“Therefore, I believe this improvement will be good news not only for the teams but also for the local football supporters,” he said in a statement.

The SPN system used previously was a manual process of registering local and existing imported players to play in the M-League.

Meanwhile, the MFL announced that the second transfer window of the M-League would be open from June 15 to July 12.

Ab Ghani said the period provided ample room for teams to prepare for the Malaysia Cup and Challenge Cup.

The first transfer window is from today until March 15.

The curtain raiser for the M-League sees Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) take on Kedah in the Sumbangsih Cup match at the Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium on February 28. — Bernama