Edmund survives as rain swamps Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND, Jan 14 — Britain’s Kyle Edmund drew on his experience with English playing conditions to produce a gritty three-set win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on a rain-disrupted second day of the ATP Auckland Classic today.

The players started warming up at midday as scheduled and Edmund completed his 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory nearly seven and a half hours later although there was less than two hours playing time.

Edmund, who has drifted down the rankings to 69 from a career high 14 a year ago, said he was used to rain delays in England and the disruptions did not disturb him despite having to arrive early for the opening match of the day.

“If you’re second or third on you can chill out a bit, maybe stay at the hotel longer, but when you’re on first, you’ve got to be ready to play. Sometimes this happens and I thought I dealt with it well,” he said.

“It’s really hard to be completely on it, six hours waiting. So you try to switch off, relax and then the key is turning back on when you’re on the court.”

In the only other match completed during the day session, big serving Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil was too strong for 2017 Auckland finalist Joao Sousa winning 6-4, 6-2 in a repeat of his straight sets victory over the Portuguese in Shanghai three months ago. — AFP