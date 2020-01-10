Perfect start by Eain Yow in TOC meet

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — National top-ranked men’s squash player, Ng Eain Yow got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round in the Tournament of Champions (ToC) in New York, United States on Thursday (early Friday in Malaysia).

The world number 34th player defeated George Parker of England; winning 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7 in the opening round match of the world platinum event which took place at the New York Athletic Club, according to the tournament website;www.tocsquash.com.

Eain Yow is slated to meet world number 25th player, Mathieu Castagnet of France in the second round later today.

The unseeded Frenchmen got through to the next round by edging Arturo Salazar of Mexico; 11-7, 11-2 and 11-3 in another opening match.

Another national player, Ivan Yuen, however crashed out from the PSA Platinum Event tournament after losing to world number 31st player, Iker Pajares Bernabeu of Spain; 8-11, 10-12, 11-5 and 9-11 in another first round tie.

Bernabeu will meet world number four player, Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt who received a bye in the opening round. — Bernama