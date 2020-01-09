Woes over, Kafa to secure club licence

KOTA BARU Jan 9 — The FA of Kelantan will be getting their club licence soon, which will pave the way for The Red Warriors (TRW) see action again in the M-League.

Kafa secretary-general Husin Deraman said this was made possible following the FA of Malaysia assisting Kafa to “put its house in order”.

“The assistance and guidance given by FAM’s secretariat helped us meet all aspects of licensing requirements for the Premier League,” he said in a statement here today.

Prior to this, FAM and the Malaysian Football League had suspended the licence of Kelantan (TRW) following the failure of Kafa in resolving certain issues, among them dues to the Inland Revenue Board, and EPF and Socso contributions.

Husin thanked FAM for the assistance extended and also helping Kafa meet FIFA requirements on team management.

In another development, Kelantan United Football Club executive secretary Wan Mohd Zul Ikman told Bernama that the Premier League newcomers had offered contracts to three import players to beef up the team.

They are Adil Kouskous from Morocco who will play in defence and midfielders Alyton Alemeo (Brazil) and Gassama Al Fussainey (Gambia). — Bernama