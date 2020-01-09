Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe’s top swimmers

Adam Peaty of Britain after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final event at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju July 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 9 — Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN.

Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three golds and a silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, won the women’s award for the fifth time with 50 per cent of the vote. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was second on 25 per cent.

Breaststroke world record holder Peaty took 45.8 per cent of the vote among the men, with Hungarian Kristof Milak, the reigning 200m butterfly world champion and record holder, second on 16.7 per cent.

It was the third time Peaty had won the LEN award.

All will be expecting to add to their medal collections at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. — Reuters