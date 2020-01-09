Aaron-Wooi Yik fail to stop Indonesia’s ‘minions’

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in action against Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the second round of the 2019 Malaysian Open at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — They may have planned their game to perfection but for men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, poor execution let them down as they failed to stop Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, popularly known as ‘The Minions’ in the second round of the 2020 Malaysia Masters at Arena Axiata, Bukit Jalil here today.

Everything seemed to go wrong for the national pair, ranked eighth in the world, today, finally conceding 15-21, 11-21 to the Indonesians in a match that was done and dusted in just 26 minutes.

“Losing is part of the game but sometimes we are disappointed not because we lost but because our game plan did not work out.

“They (Indonesians) are always on top form, they are very consistent in that way compared to us.

Gideon and Sukamuljo are affectionally called the Minions after the little yellow characters from the popular animated movie mainly because of their below average height.

“Our performance today was below par. Right from the start, our game plan was not working out,” a disappointed Aaron said, adding that they had failed to make home soil advantage count this time around.

Wooi Yik, who also expressed disappointment over their dismal performance, said the Indonesian pair were on top of their game today.

“They controlled the game very well while we could not produce our best performance. We were really hoping to give them a run for their money, but it was not to be,” he said.

There was some good news, however, for the local fans after mixed doubles pairs Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai marched on the quarterfinals after defeating their respective opponents in the second round.

Professional pair Peng Soon-Liu Ying beat Choi Solgyu-Shin Seung Chan of South Korea 21-13, 21-13 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara.

The Japanese pair had earlier scored an upset win over Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-17, 23-21.

Soon Huat-Shevon, seeded eighth, meanwhile, are in for a tougher match in the quarterfinal against the current world’s top pair, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China.

The national pair had earlier defeated Thim GIcquel-Delphine Delrue 21-16, 21-14 of France while the Chinese pair secured their quarterfinal spot with an easy 21-10, 21-14 win over Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet. — Bernama