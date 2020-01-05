Getafe’s Cucurella denies racially abusing Real’s Militao

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in action with Getafe’s Marc Cucurella during their La Liga match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe January 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 5 — Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied using racist language towards Real Madrid’s Eder Militao during yesterday’s 3-0 defeat by Zinedine Zidane’s side in La Liga.

Cucurella released a statement on Twitter in response to reports he had used the word “mico”, Spanish for monkey, during an altercation with the Brazilian defender, saying he had used the word “pico”, Spanish slang for mouth.

The Spaniard, 21, wrote: “I would like clarify that at no point did I insult or belittle Militao. My words were ‘Shut your mouth’. I wish to apologise if anyone felt offended by that.

“These are the only declarations I have made or will make on this matter.”

Militao, who joined Real from Porto last year for a reported €40 million (RM183.1 million), did not make any comment on the incident. Real declined to comment. — AFP