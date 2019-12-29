Football Association of Selangor wants to produce 250 referees by end-2020

The Football Association of Selangor (FAS) is targeting to produce 250 referees by the end of next year to handle football matches in the state. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — The Football Association of Selangor (FAS) is targeting to produce 250 referees by the end of next year to handle football matches in the state.

FAS Referees Committee vice-chairman Abdul Basith Abdul Hamid said various programmes would be launched to attract more people especially youths to take up refereeing.

“We have lined up several programmes to attract youths to make refereeing a second career.

“This career can also generate good income and help them economically,” he told reporters after the opening of a seminar for 174 FAS League referees for the 2020 season here today.

He also said FAS was committed to producing more women referees as this field is growing and holds promise for women. — Bernama