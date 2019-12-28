James 'questionable' for Lakers' game at Portland today

James said Wednesday he aggravated a groin injury when he collided with the Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley in the first quarter of the Lakers' Christmas Day defeat. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 ― Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a groin contusion and is questionable to play today against the Trail Blazers, but will make the trip to Portland, the NBA team said yesterday.

James said Wednesday he aggravated a groin injury when he collided with the Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley in the first quarter of the Lakers' Christmas Day defeat.

“I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago,” said James, who had missed time on the court with what the team said was a back muscle strain, but he had apparently been battling a sore groin as well.

James, who turns 35 on Monday, suffered a torn left groin against the Golden State Warriors last Christmas and missed five weeks.

It was the first major injury of his career, and his absence proved too much for the Lakers to overcome as they failed to make the playoffs.

On Wednesday, James said he would seek treatment and decide close to game time if he's healthy enough to play.

“I'm always around the clock with my body, getting my treatment,” said James, whose current injury is on the other side of his body from his injury of last season. “If I'm feeling great, I'll be in the lineup. If I'm feeling well, I'll be in the lineup.” ― AFP