Ajax defender Blind undergoes successful heart procedure

Blind was a regular starter in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, Dec 22 — Dutch-born Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind has undergone a successful heart operation, the Eredivisie club has said.

Blind who previously played for Manchester United between 2014 and 2018, suffered from dizziness in Ajax’s Champions League match against Valencia this month, but continued playing.

The 29-year-old has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator, the club confirmed yesterday.

“The most important thing is that I’m feeling good at the moment and trying to come back as soon as possible,” Blind said in a video posted on Twitter.

Blind, who was a regular starter in Ajax’s incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, will miss the club’s January training camp in Qatar, and will continue his recovery in Amsterdam. — Reuters