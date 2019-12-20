Bryant, Duncan, Garnett head 2020 Hall of Fame nominees

Assistant coach, Tim Duncan, talks with LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs during the pre-season game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Centre in San Antonio, Texas October 18, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh were named yesterday in a star-studded list of nominees for entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Between them, Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Bosh, amassed 13 NBA titles, four NBA regular season MVP, five NBA finals MVP awards and 59 All-Star game appearances.

The quartet were named on a 50-strong list of players and coaches which will be whittled down to around a dozen names during the All-Star Weekend in Chicago on February 14-16.

Bosh, whose career was cut short in 2016 after problems with blood clots, said he was honoured by the nomination.

“My career ended earlier than expected and that hurt immensely,” the former Miami star said. “To come to this point being nominated for the Hall of Fame with my heroes is truly an amazing feeling.”

The final picks for enshrinement will be revealed during college basketball’s Final Four championship in Atlanta in April.

Other first timers nominated this year include Shawn Marion, Buck Williams, Mark Eaton and Michael Finley.

The list also includes several players who have been nominated before but who have yet to earn enough votes for entry, including Tim Hardaway, Richard Hamilton, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace.

Coaching nominees, meanwhile, include Rick Adelman, George Karl, Dick Motta and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Women’s nominations feature three-time WNBA champion Swin Cash and 2012 WNBA Finals MVP Tamika Catchings, as well as trailblazing San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. — AFP