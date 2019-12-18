MotoGP rider Iannone provisionally suspended for doping

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Andrea Iannone is pictured during practice ahead of the British Grand Prix August 23, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 18 ― Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was yesterday provisionally suspended after testing positive for anabolic steroids, the international motorcycling federation announced.

Iannone tested positive in a urine sample collected at an in-competition test by the federation at the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang on November 3.

Aprilia rider Iannone, 30, has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

“I'm totally relaxed and I want to reassure my fans and Aprilia Racing,” said Iannone on Instagram.

“I am open to any counter analysis in a matter that surprises me, also because ― at the moment ― I have not received any official communication.

“Over the years, and also this season, I have undergone continuous checks, obviously always proving to be negative, which is why I have every confidence in the positive conclusion of this affair.”

Iannone finished 16th in the 2019 MotoGP championship on 43 points, way behind winner Marc Marquez. ― AFP