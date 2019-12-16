Kings end losing streak to Warriors in 100-79 rout

Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Centre in San Francisco December 15, 2019. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 16 — Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 100-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors last night in San Francisco.

Buddy Hield scored 19 points and Marvin Bagley III added 17 points as the Kings won for the fourth time in their past five games. Harrison Barnes tallied 15 points as Sacramento ended a five-game losing streak to the Warriors.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and notched a season-high six steals for Golden State. Damion Lee scored 13 points and Alec Burks had 11 for the Warriors, who lost their fourth straight game to drop their NBA-worst record to 5-23.

Sacramento shot 60.3 per cent from the field, including 10 of 22 from 3-point range, while overcoming an NBA season-worst 29 turnovers. Bogdanovic was 9 of 11 from the field and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range, while Hield made 8 of 11 shots overall.

The Warriors committed 21 turnovers and shot 39 per cent from the field, including 6 of 25 from long range. Golden State was outrebounded 38-26.

Sacramento shot 59.4 per cent from the field in the first half while taking a 51-42 lead. Hield scored 14 in the half.

The Kings led 26-18 after the end of the first quarter and opened the second with a 10-2 spurt to take a 16-point advantage. Golden State scored the next 10 points to stay within range, but Hield ultimately drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for the nine-point lead.

It was again a nine-point margin after D’Angelo Russell knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:26 left in the third quarter before Sacramento erupted with a 16-2 burst. Richaun Holmes scored back-to-back baskets to end the surge and make it 74-51 with 4:41 remaining.

Bogdanovic’s driving basket with 0.1 seconds left sent the Kings into the fourth quarter with a 79-59 lead.

Bogdanovic made two 3-pointers in a 21-second span as Sacramento took a 90-65 advantage with 7:37 remaining. The game remained one-sided as the Warriors fell to 2-10 at home. — Reuters