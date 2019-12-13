Everton to submit stadium planning application on Dec 23

Everton today said it will submit the planning application for their proposed new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium before Christmas. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 13 — Everton will submit the planning application for their proposed new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium before Christmas, the Premier League club confirmed today.

The 52,000-seater stadium alongside the River Mersey would replace Everton’s historic Goodison Park home.

Everton said 43,000 people took part in the second stage of a public consultation process.

“The opinions, ideas and observations we received through the consultation process have been used by the project team to inform our final proposals,” stadium development officer Colin Ching said in an open letter to fans on Everton’s website.

“Working alongside our design consultants, we have analysed the feedback to enhance the concepts we’ve already shared for the look, feel and layout of a stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, including our plans to not only preserve but to also celebrate the site’s heritage.”

Everton say the project, which would help transform a former docks, could deliver a £1 billion (RM5.5 billion) boost to the local economy and create as many as 15,000 new jobs.

Liverpool City Council will review the application before starting its formal consultation period. — Reuters