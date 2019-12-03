Malaysian girl’s ‘Goal-of-the-Year’ given nod by Fifa after clip goes viral (VIDEO)

A group of young girls watch on as their teammate unwittingly scoops the futsal ball into the basketball hoop. — Screengrab via Twitter/@d_nurfadilah

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — Any sportsman or sportswoman will tell you that scoring a goal or making a game-winning play is a feeling like no other.

There’s just something about it that gets the veins pumping as onlookers celebrate and marvel at what you’ve just done.

That’s exactly what a group of Malaysian girls felt when one of their teammates, Nur Fadilah, scored an unorthodox goal while playing futsal with her friends.

Hari ni dalam sejarah..1st time goal mcm ni ..skor paling mantap pic.twitter.com/0wypbMwzcl — NurFadilah_D (@d_nurfadilah) November 30, 2019

The nine-second clip, reportedly recorded at University of Technology (UTM) Skudai in Johor, depicts the group of young ladies playing on a makeshift court when one of them suddenly does the impossible and chips the ball into the basketball hoop while trying to score a goal.

“Today is in history. My first time scoring a goal like this, the best I’ve ever scored,” wrote Nur Fadilah.

Albeit inadvertently, the goal was truly remarkable as she managed to fling the ball up into the air, while right in front of the net, and put it in the bucket off the board.

While her goal may not win many official awards, like the famed Puskas Award, it certainly got the attention of many as Twitter user Nur Fadilah’s post has since gone viral, racking up more than 800,000 views, with over 26,000 shares.

And that’s not all!

Even the official page of the Fifa Women’s World Cup took notice as the clip was posted onto its own page two days ago.

One of our followers sent us this, and asked us to make it our 'Goal of the Year.' Well...technically...⚽️🏀🙃🤩pic.twitter.com/b0X72qLoEb — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 1, 2019

Fifa’s post explained that a social media user sent the video in and said that the FIFA committee should consider making it the “Goal-of-the-Year”, as no one will likely be able to recreate such a feat.

“One of our followers sent us this and asked us to make it ‘Goal of the Year’. Well...technically,” joked FIFA.

Well, maybe she didn’t get the admiration that she might have been hoping for from FIFA, but she certainly did get recognition from one of women’s football’s finest ever players in former American goalkeeper Hope Solo.

Tricky approach in front of goal. I couldn’t have stopped that! https://t.co/jLZaHD1I7i — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) December 1, 2019

The World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist commended Nur and her fellow teammates for their efforts, even saying that she wouldn’t have saved the shot.

“Tricky approach in front of goal. I couldn’t have stopped that!” said Solo.

Being praised by one of women’s football’s all-time greats is sure to put a smile on Nur’s face, just like she did to thousands of social media users as they congratulated her for the sublime effort. Social media users praise Nur for her unconventional goal. — Screengrab via Twitter/@d_nurfadilah

“The joy of the laughter they felt was no match, to the point when they even fell over,” wrote a user.

“Girls, they can make one sport into five, just look,” wrote another.

While other social media users joked that Nur switched from football to basketball real quick and that her goal was almost “perfect” and could challenge the likes of Malaysian and Johor player Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s goal-getting technique.