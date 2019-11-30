Hamilton on pole for season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, November 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

ABU DHABI, Nov 30 — Lewis Hamilton secured pole in the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver topping the times in qualifying for the first time since Germany nine races ago.

The already crowned champion’s teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the next best time but the Finn must start from the back of the grid in Sunday’s race after a penalty for a new power unit.

Hamilton will instead be joined by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the front row, with Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel occupying the second row. — AFP