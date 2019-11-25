Austrian ex-Olympic judo champ on trial for child sex charges

Austria’s former Olympic judo champion Peter Seisenbacher went on trial today on charges of sexually abusing two girls he coached from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, Nov 25 — Austria’s former Olympic judo champion Peter Seisenbacher went on trial today on charges of sexually abusing two girls he coached from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

He abused one of the two girls from the age of 11, according to the Austrian public prosecutor’s office. The second girl was 13 when the abuse allegedly started.

A third woman says Seisenbacher tried to sexually abuse her at a holiday camp when she was 16.

Speaking at the trial on Monday Seisenbacher said he was innocent of the charges and did not present any explanations for the allegations made against him.

Prosecutors in Vienna issued an international warrant for his arrest after he failed to show up for a court hearing in Vienna in December 2016.

Seisenbacher was located in Ukraine in 2017 after seven months on the run and handed over to Austria in September.

The 59-year-old won middleweight gold at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984 and again in Seoul four years later.

Seisenbacher faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, with the verdict expected on December 2. — AFP