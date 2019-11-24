Higuain and Dybala late show earns Juventus win at Atalanta

Juventus’ players celerabte after the Serie A match with Atalanta at Stadio Atleti Azzurri in Bergamo November 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

ROME, Nov 24 — A late double from Gonzalo Higuain helped Juventus come from behind to beat Atalanta 3-1 in Bergamo yesterday and go four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

Robin Gosens gave the home side a deserved lead in the second half after Musa Barrow missed a penalty before the break.

But Higuain struck twice in the final 16 minutes to turn the game on its head before Paulo Dybala sealed the points with a late strike.

“We lost our heads after the penalty, thinking of everything except the game of football and allowed Atalanta to take total control,” Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Italia.

“They deservedly went in front. We were fortunate to score the equaliser in a chaotic move against the run of play and from there on showed belief we could win it.”

Sarri was without Cristiano Ronaldo for the trip to the Gewiss Stadium as the Portuguese forward recovers from a knee problem ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid in Turin.

They got the job done in his absence, however, to move on to 35 points at the top, although second-placed Inter Milan can move one point behind Juventus by beating Torino later yesterday.

“I hope Ronaldo will be back for the Champions League on Tuesday,” Sarri added.

“He has this little problem that is above all affecting him in training, as he’s struggling to train consistently. A lot depends on how he feels, the fatigue and the need he has at any moment to rest.”

Atalanta are sixth on 22 points and have now gone four games without a league win.

Ronaldo’s absence dominated the headlines before the game, but Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had issues of his own, with star striker Duvan Zapata injured and Josip Ilicic and Ruslan Malinovskiy missing out through suspension.

The hosts coped admirably in the absence of key men during a strong first half and had a golden chance to go in front from the penalty spot following a Sami Khedira handball, only for Barrow to smash his spot-kick off the bar.

Atalanta found the breakthrough they deserved after 56 minutes, when Gosens rose to head Barrow’s cross in from close range.

But Higuain drew Juventus level when his shot took a fortuitous deflection off a defender to wrong-foot the goalkeeper with little over quarter of an hour remaining.

Higuain swept in a finish from Juan Cuadrado’s low cross to put Juve in front eight minutes later, but the Atalanta players were furious that an apparent handball from the Colombian in the build-up went unpunished.

Atalanta pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Juve made sure of the three points with an incisive counter-attack in stoppage time, as Higuain set up Dybala to drill a pinpoint finish in at the near post. — Reuters