Flamengo lift Copa Libertadores with last-gasp win over River Plate

Flamengo’s Diego Alves, Everton Ribeiro and Diego lift the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate at Monumental Stadium in Lima November 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LIMA, Nov 24 — Brazilian club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in the most dramatic fashion yesterday as they came from behind to beat defending champions River Plate 2-1 with two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa.

River took the lead through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their fifth Libertadores triumph.

However, Barbosa, the striker nicknamed Gabigol, tapped in from close range with a minute left and then rifled home from 15 metres to secure victory in an astonishing finale.

The result gave Flamengo only their second Libertadores triumph and means they will represent the South American confederation in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

The Rio de Janeiro clubs came into the match as slight favourites on the back of a spectacular 26-game unbeaten run.

But playing in their first Libertadores final since 1981, they appeared overawed and River Plate seldom looked like relinquishing their lead as they outplayed and outmuscled their less experienced rivals.

However, just when the match looked over, Barbosa popped up a minute from time to sidefoot home a close-range equaliser.

And in a finish reminiscent of Manchester United’s last-gasp victory over Barcelona in the 1999 Champions League final, the striker pounced again in added time to hit the winner and send the Brazilian fans wild with joy.

Barbosa was then sent off seconds before the final whistle, following a red card for River’s Exequiel Palacios.

The final in Lima was the first to be played on a one-off basis at a neutral venue in the tournament’s 60-year history.

The match had originally been scheduled to take place in Santiago but was switched to Lima earlier this month because of political unrest in the Chilean capital.

The change came a year after the second leg of the final between River Plate and Boca Juniors was moved to Madrid after River fans attacked the Boca coach as it approached the stadium. — Reuters