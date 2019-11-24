Declaration of oath compulsory for M-League teams, says FAM sec-gen

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the pledge must be made by all competing teams to ensure they would not be bringing old debts to the next season. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has made it mandatory for all the teams competing in the 2020 Malaysian League to make a declaration of oath to the parent body on December 15 by declaring any debt which has yet to be settled this season and plan to settle it.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the pledge must be made by all competing teams to ensure they would not be bringing old debts including salary arrears of the players and debts to government agencies such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia to the next season.

“We urge all the teams to make a declaration of oath not to punish the teams, but to ensure they are free of any outstanding debts, and plans to overcome the problems of arrears.

“It must be remembered that all teams must be responsible for all their debts and they must be good at finding ways to settle their debts, and not bringing the debts to the new season,” he told Bernama recently.

Commenting further, Stuart said all the teams must be sincere and not hide any outstanding debt when making the declaration of oath, or face stringent action from FAM, including having their licences being revoked by FAM’s Club Licensing Unit, First Instance Body.

Stuart revealed that all teams had received the national licence from First Instance Body to enable them to perform in the 2020 M-League, except the Kelantan and Sarawak Team who were given conditional national licences after failing to fulfil several stipulated criteria.

At the same time, he also advised any player to see the FAM’s representative if the team represented by the player, still failed to settle salary arrears this season.

“If the representatives of the teams are not at the declaration of oath on December 15, I urge the players involved to come forward and lodge a complaint with FAM so that further action can be taken. Action like this is nothing new because it is among the regulations which has long been enshrined with FAM,” Struart stressed.

For the record, FAM had directed the Malaysian League administrator, Malaysian Football League (MFL) to deduct three points from the Kelantan team, which was competing in the 2019 Premier League, in April after the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) failed to follow directive and the stipulated time by the International Football Federation (Fifa) Disciplinary Committee to settle an official claim from its former technical director, Alfredo Carlos Gonzalez.

On March 6, Fifa sent the decision of its Disciplinary Committee for Kafa to settle the claim from Gonzalez, Fifa’s fines and proceeding costs of RM235,686 in 30 days, but Kafa was reported to have failed to comply. — Bernama