Ex-national footballer Ramli Abdullah dies at 68

KOTA BHARU, Nov 22 — Former national footballer Ramli Abdullah died today at his home in Kampung Laut, Tumpat at the age of 68.

Kelantan 80’s Era Former Football Players Association media officer Padli Salleh said Ramli died at 11am due to a heart problem.

“He suffered a stroke several years ago,” he told Bernama here.

Ramli was buried at the Kampung Laut Muslim cemetery after Asar prayers today.

Padli said Ramli played at the SEA Games in Jakarta in 1979 and also represented the country and Kelantan in the 80’s.

Kelantan Football Association president Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah said the passing of Ramli was a major loss to national football, especially Kelantan.

“Our deepest condolences to his family,” he said. — Bernama