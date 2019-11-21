Roma announce talks with 'potential investors' amid takeover rumours

American businessman James Pallotta has owned Roma, who sit sixth in Serie A, since 2012. — Reuters pic

ROME, Nov 21 — Roma announced yesterday that they had begun talks with potential investors interested in purchasing a stake in the Serie A club, amid rumours of a potential takeover.

"Preliminary talks are ongoing with some potential investors in order to allow the latter to assess the opportunity of a potential investment," Roma said in a statement.

Italian media widely reported that US-based consortium Friedkin were looking to become major shareholders, with the Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Friedkin was set to invest €150 million (RM692 million).

Rome-based daily Corriere dello Sport however reported that the group led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin was aiming to buy the club.

The capital city side were asked to make the announcement by Italian stock exchange watchdog Consob, after their shares closed the day's trading up 16.33 per cent.

