Ex-England coach charged by FA over alleged racist comment

England manager Mark Sampson is pictured before the England v Italy – Women’s International Friendly match, April 7, 2017. — Action Images /Carl Recine Livepic via Reuters

LONDON, Nov 20 — Stevenage caretaker manager and former England Women head coach Mark Sampson was today charged by the Football Association over using allegedly racist language.

Sampson, who took interim charge of the club, who play in English football’s fourth tier, in September, is accused of making the remark about a player during a conversation about transfer targets.

The FA said he had been charged with an “aggravated” breach of Rule E3 and has until December 6 to respond.

Stevenage said in September that an internal investigation into the matter had found there was no case for Sampson to answer.

The club said at the time that the allegation was reported to the FA by phone “by a former coach the day after he was told by Sampson that he no longer required his services at the club”.

Sampson, 37, was sacked as England Women head coach by the FA in September 2017 following allegations of “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” in his previous role as manager at Bristol Academy.

He had also been the focus of bullying and racism claims, first made by Eni Aluko and then Drew Spence.

The FA said the allegations were investigated and Sampson was cleared of any wrongdoing.

But Sampson, who reached a financial settlement with the FA over his dismissal, conceded he should have handled the claims differently, saying it would always be a “big regret” and apologising unreservedly to the two players. — AFP