Real Madrid's Rodriguez set for spell out with knee injury

MADRID, Nov 19 ― Real Madrid's Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez is likely to be out of action for the rest of the year after suffering a knee injury on international duty.

“After undergoing tests by Real Madrid's medical staff today, our player James Rodriguez has been diagnosed with a strained internal ligament in his left knee. Pending evolution,” said a statement from Real.

Real did not say how long the midfielder would be sidelined but reports in Spanish media said he would be ruled out for around six weeks, meaning he will miss the rescheduled “Clasico” against Barcelona on December 18.

Rodriguez has made seven Liga appearances this season but has not featured for Real since coming on as a substitute in their 1-0 Champions League win at Galatasaray on October 22.

He was called up to the Colombia squad for the friendlies against Peru and Ecuador but returned home early from their base in Miami after hurting his knee in training.

The 28-year-old had surgery on the same knee last year after damaging the ligament, forcing him to miss over two months of action while he was on loan at Bayern Munich. ― Reuters