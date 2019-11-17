Ahmad Afif wins Cub Prix Malaysia 2019 Cp150 Championship title

JEMPOL, Nov 17 — Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing rider Ahmad Afif Amran finished second in the 9th round of the 2019 Cub Prix Malaysia Petronas championship here today but it was enough for him to retain the CP150 “King of Circuit” title.

The 24-year-old rider has amassed a total of 147 championship points for an unassailable lead with one round to spare, the season-ending race at the Sepang Circuit on Dec 7 and 8.

The 10th round in Sepang will see a tussle for second spot overall between CP115 champion in 2017 Md Akid Aziz of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor, who has collected 112 points, and Idemitsu Honda Yuzy Racing rider Azroy Hakeem Anuar, who has 102 points.

When met by reporters after the race, Ahmad Afif said he was satisfied with his success because he had not made intensive preparations for this season.

“Actually, I did not make the best preparations for this season but I have clinched this title because of the hard work put in by all in the team,” said the Terengganu-born racer.

In the 20-lap 9th round race at Dataran Seri Jempol today, Ahmad Afif clocked 15 min 06.511 sec to finish second behind winner Md Akid, who clocked 15:05.564s.

Ahmad Afif’s teammate Md Aiman Thiruddin came in third on 15:07.494s.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun gave away the prizes.

In the CP115 category, leader Ahmad Syukran Aizat Md Yusoff of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing gave a sterling display to lead from start to finish.

He completed the 15-lap race in 11:59.248s, ahead of second-placed Md Syafiq Rosli of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor, who clocked 12:00.230s, and Motul Yamaha YY Pang Racing’s Md Adib Rosley, who was third on 12:01.476s.

Abdullah Qayyum Abd Razak (AFB TECH Racing) won the 12-lap WIRA KBS category in a time of 9:44.355s, followed by Awal M Al Fikri Yusni of Petronas Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing in second place on 9:44.574s and WIRAMUDA V-FIERTECH Academy Racing rider Akif Hakimi Zainuddin in third place on 9:45.393s. — Bernama