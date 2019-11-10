MHC elections: Tengku Hassanal withdraws

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) election controversy for the 2019-2023 term grew more complicated as the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah has withdrawn from contesting the deputy president post.

The matter was confirmed by MHC Legal Committee chairman Jadadish Chandra Bipin Chandra, today.

It would be a straight fight for the men’s deputy president post between Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association president, Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin and Jadadish at MHC Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Nov 16.

“Tengku Hassanal has withdrawn, however, we are still waiting for the submission of his official form,” Jadadish told a press conference on MHC’s latest developments at the National Hockey Stadium today.

He also confirmed that three of the 22 candidates for the vice-presidential seats had also withdrawn, they are M. Gobinathan, S. Sathis Kumar and Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus but MHC have yet to received their official withdrawal notification either by letter or email.

Among those who were reported to be withdrawing from the contest are K. Maheswari, who challenged incumbent Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala for the women’s deputy president post, and Johor Hockey Association (JHA) deputy president, Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah, who was nominated for vice-president post.

On the controversy of the Kedah Hockey Association (KHA) nomination form, Jadadish noted that MHC had received two nominations form from them which were submitted on separate dates.

He said the first form submitted on Oct 24 was signed by its president, Mohd Asmirul Anuar, nominating Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal as president and Shamala, while the second form was received on Nov 1 signed by its secretary, Sandra Gesan, suggesting AirAsia Group Bhd Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun (for the presidential seat) and Maheswari.

“Later, we sent a feedback letter on Nov 4 to KHA to confirm which of the nomination form submitted to be used and we received the response on the same date. The response letter which was signed by its president notified that the official nomination form was from the association sent Oct 24,” he said.

The decision saw Kamarudin failing to challenge the incumbent, Subahan, for the number one post because he only received two nominations and unable to get a minimum three nominations from the affiliates, thus Subahan, who received 13 nominations retained his post unopposed. — Bernama