Malaysian campaign ends prematurely in world squash meet

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The country’s challenge in the PSA Men’s Squash World Championship has ended before it could even gain momentum after two national players were beaten by their respective opponents in the opening round of the tournament held in Qatar yesterday.

Malaysian Open winner and the national top-ranked player, Ng Eain Yow went down 6-11, 11-9, 8-11 and 5-11 to world number 13, Fares Dessouky of Egypt in a match that lasted about 58 minutes, according to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) website.

Dessouky will take on Edmon Lopez in the second round later today after the Spanish player edged Kristian Frost of Denmark;11-9, 11-4 and 11-6 in another first-round tie.

Reigning national squash champion, Ivan Yuen also bowed out from the tournament after he lost to the world number seven, Diego Elias of Peru; 8-11, 9-11 and 12-14 in another opening round match which took only 45 minutes.

Elias is slated to meet Greg Lobban in the second round later today after the unheralded Scottish defeated Max Lee of Hong Kong;11-6, 11-6, 8-11 and 11-8. — Bernama