SIC CEO: Tighter security system at next Malaysian GP season after recent theft

Sepang International Circuit chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali. gpmalaysia.com file pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — The conditions to grant Green Pass or accreditation card will be tightened for the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix next season.

This followed a theft involving several teams at the Malaysian GP recently.

Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said SIC would review the granting of access pass to the paddock issued by MotoGP organising rights holder, DORNA.

“Maybe we will review those who obtained paddock passes as the Malaysian GP received many allocation requests from DORNA. We have to be more careful.

“We have to monitor all passes we issued regardless of whether they are workers or guests to tighten access,” he said at the Hi-Rev Dream Chaser media conference with Hafizh Syahrin today.

Razlan also stressed that the security system using scanner on accredited cards during the Malaysian GP is on par with the organisers in Europe.

In fact, he said SIC engaged a local security company as well as an Australian security firm.

“For me, the pass into the paddock is adequate in terms of security. It is not easy to enter the paddock as we are using a paddock scanning system similar to Europe,” he said.

In this regard, he welcomed any better suggestion to ensure the Malaysian GP next year would be better organised without any embarrassing incidents.

The theft affecting several teams is believed to have taken place on Friday morning from 1 am to 5 am during a heavy rain.

Among those most affected in the incident was Angel Nieto Team which saw several spares such as front tyres, complete set of absorbers and brakes for Moto2 and Moto3 engines stolen.

He said SIC would be writing officially to apologise to the affected teams, DORNA and International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA) over the incident. — Bernama