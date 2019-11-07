Hafizh Syahrin targets top five position in Moto2 next season

Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, takes a corner on the third day of the 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — National motorcycle maestro, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah has shown he does not give up easily for his love of motoring sports despite facing a downgrade next season.

He is scheduled to race in Moto2 and has quickly set his target to be in the top five in the 2020 season with his new team, Angel Nieto.

The 25-year-old rider is bent on putting up a more consistent performance and is still harbouring hopes of returning to MotoGP if given a chance.

“My hope is to do my best. I want to iron out some weaknesses and will try to race in MotoGP in future. For me Moto2 is not so tactically difficult in terms of machines as there are not so many electronic features. I will be giving my competitors a tough race for sure,” he said at a Hi-Rev Dream Chaser media conference with Hafizh Syahrin.

Hafizh has to return to Moto2 with Angel Nieto for 2020 after two seasons in MotoGP after struggling with the switch to KTM machines this season.

The episode saw Hafizh failing to achieve any encouraging results while not being able to tame the machine.

He will however be appearing in his last MotoGP race this season at the Valencian Grand Prix on November 15 to 17 with Red Bull KTM Tech3 before trying out Angel Nieto machines also in Valencia.

“The last race will give me the motivation to do the best for my current team. Even though I have to leave MotoGP, I accept the change and challenge,” he said.

Hafizh started his career as a wildcard rider in 2011 before becoming a full time racer in 2014 in Moto2 and succeeded in finishing as the 10th best rider with several podium appearances in 2016 and 2017.

The Ampang rider became the first Malaysian rider to compete in MotoGP in 2018 when he joined Yamaha Tech3 Racing. — Bernama