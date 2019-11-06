Everton’s Gomes released from hospital

Everton’s Andre Gomes had surgery on Monday on the fracture dislocation of his right ankle that he suffered during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 6 — Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been discharged from hospital just two days after suffering a horrific ankle break.

The Portugal international had surgery on Monday on the fracture dislocation of his right ankle that he suffered during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

“Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team,” Everton said in a statement posted on the club’s Twitter feed.

Gomes fell awkwardly after being tackled from behind by Son Heung-min, who was subsequently sent off.

The South Korean was distraught when he saw the extent of the damage to Gomes, but his red card was overturned on appeal yesterday. — AFP