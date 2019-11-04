Malaysia men’s hockey team fail to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain’s Phil Roper (left) and Malaysia’s Tengku Tajuddin battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London November 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Malaysia failed in their mission to end a 20-year absence from the Olympics hockey competition when they lost to Great Britain in both matches of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier play-off in London.

Great Britain have become the 11th team to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after beating Malaysia 5-2 in the second match play-off at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre last night, to win 9-3 on aggregate.

The three-time Olympic champions, who are ranked seventh in the world, displayed great determination and desire to win and book their Olympics slot.

Great Britain, who beat Malaysia 4-1 in the first match play-off yesterday, were awarded a penalty stroke early in the game but it was disputed by Malaysia.

The Malaysian squad handled by chief coach Roelant Oltmans asked for a video review but the decision favoured Great Britain.

Alan Forsyth converted the penalty with a beautiful push which beat goalkeeper S. Kumar in the ninth minute.

Two minutes later, Sam Ward scored to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Malaysia obtained their first penalty corner, which allowed midfielder Mohd Fitri Saari to reduce the deficit to 1-2 in the 24th minute.

Ward scored from a penalty corner in the 31st minute by pushing to the left of Kumar to put Great Britain 3-1 ahead.

Malaysia got their second penalty corner when striker Faizal Saari was fouled by being brought down in the 32nd minute but they failed to make it count.

Before the end of the third quarter, Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim narrowed the gap by scoring in the 40th minute.

In their desperation to score in the fourth quarter, the Malaysian Tigers were shocked when Forsyth netted two goals, a 56th minute field goal and a 57th minute penalty stroke, to achieve a hattrick and give Great Britain a 5-2 victory.

Malaysia last qualified for the Olympics hockey competition in Sydney 2000. — Bernama