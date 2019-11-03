Kedah captain is confident the Red Eagles will make stronger comeback

Kedah team captain Baddrol Bakhtiar (left) and Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) team captain Haris Harun (right) at the Malaysia Cup 2019 press conference ahead of the Malaysia Cup Final at Bukit Jalil Stadium, November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Kedah captain, Baddrol Bakhtiar is positive and optimistic the Red Eagles will rise up again next season after losing 0-3 to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the 2019 Malaysia Cup final last night.

Under chief coach Aidil Sharin Sahak, Baddrol believed the changes made by the 42-year-old Singaporean could transform Kedah as the best side in the Malaysia League next season.

Aidil Sharin has succeeded in bringing Kedah to claim the 2019 FA Cup and won a decent fourth placing in the Super League after being appointed as coach in October 2018.

“As a professional player, we have to focus further in future and continue to hold a positive outlook.

“Next year is another chance for us...hopefully, Kedah will be the best team as we have 10 months to form the squad,” he told a media conference after the match last night.

Kedah who advanced to their four Malaysia Cup final in five years, exhibited great determination when they ousted Pahang with an 8-8 aggregate in the semi-finals.

However, without their two key players who were suspended and with Rodriguez injured impacted the squad in the match which saw JDT dominating the play.

“We badly missed the presence of Renan (Renan Alves), Mohd Rizal (Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali) and Fernando at the last night. Tonight is not our night but will come back stronger, “ said Baddrol. — Bernama