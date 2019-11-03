A wonderful season for JDT, says head coach Mora after Malaysia Cup triumph

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora celebrates with Muhammad Safawi Rasid after he scored the team’s second goal during the Malaysia Cup final with Kedah at Bukit Jalil National Staidum in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora could not put it in more sweeter words.

“With three titles, it’s been a wonderful season for the Southern Tigers,” he said after seeing his charges secure their second Malaysia Cup title in three years at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here last night.

JDT defeated Kedah 3-0 in the final, adding the icing on the cake to their season after having already retained the Super League title for the sixth straight season, besides winning back-to-back Charity Shield titles.

He was quick to attribute the Malaysia Cup victory to JDT owner Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for his relentless support to the team, while praising the coaching staff and also the players for their tireless effort throughout the season.

“I feel proud to be part of the JDT project as I have been able to guide a bunch of spectacular players to win many good things like winning the Malaysia Cup,” he told the Malaysia Cup post-match press conference.

On the match, Mora said the introduction of national striker, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad in the early part of the game made an impact to their attack after their Brazilian scoring machine, Diogo Luis Santo failed to shine from lack of fitness.

The 40-year-old Mexican also denied fans’ contention that the match was one-side because Kedah were missing three key players.

Striker Fernando Rodriguez suffered an injury at the eleventh hour, while two more of their defenders were suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup competition.

Kedah head coach, Aidil Sharin Sahak however, regarded the absence of the three key players as a sore point that affected the performance of the Red Eagles squad.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old Singaporean praised his charges for putting up a solid display.

“I have to give credit to the players, coaching staff and also the KFA management, and it has been a wonderful journey throughout this season,” he said. — Bernama