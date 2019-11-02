Financial woes will be a thing of the past, says new MUSA president

MELAKA, Nov 2 — The issue of players’ salary arrears will not happen again, said newly appointed Melaka United Soccer Association (MUSA) president Damian Yeo Shen Li.

Yeo has pledged to improve the financial position of the association so that the state teams can be put on a stronger footing.

Chief coach Zainal Abidin Hassan had been asked to prepare a proposal paper on the expenditure for Melaka United’s campaign in the Malaysian League next season, he told a press conference here today.

He said this approach would apply to all state teams to ensure they spend within their means to avoid running into financial problems.

“There are companies and organisations willing to contribute to the development of the state football but surely they want their funds to be managed in a proper and transparent manner,” he added.

“So, we will ensure that the issue of debts and salary arrears will not crop up again as it can affect the team performance and morale of players,” he added.

Yeo believed that all debts and salaries owed to Melaka United players could be settled by November 30.

On the licencing of the club to enable it to compete in the 2020 Super League, he said the association had fulfilled the requirements set by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and a decision is expected on Monday.

He will also reach out to football fans in an effort to strengthen the management and administration of the association and team.

“I will appoint a representative from among them to join the MUSA Exco and share their views on development plans,” he said.

Yeo thanked Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Adly Zahari, who is MUSA patron, for placing their trust in him to lead the association. — Bernama