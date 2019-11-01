Petronas Yamaha riders fastest in MotoGP Sepang practice

Quartararo set a new lap record of one minute 59.027 seconds in the MotoGP Free Practice One (FP1) session. — AFP pic

SEPANG, Nov 1 ― Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) riders gave an early warning to their rivals when they claimed a 1-2 position in the opening session of the 2019 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at Sepang Circuit today.

French rookie Fabio Quartararo set a new lap record of one minute 59.027 seconds in the MotoGP Free Practice One (FP1) session.

The 20-year-old rider, who was injured in a crash in the first practice session for the Australian Grand Prix last week, led his teammate Franco Morbidelli to make a clean sweep for the home team.

Morbidelli recorded the second fastest time with 1:59.110s while Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP clocked 1:59.218s.

Japanese Tetsuta Nagashima of ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team set 2:06.300s to emerge fastest in Moto2 class followed by Australian GP winner Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Ajo, who was second fastest with 2:06.410s.

The Championship leader Alex Marquez of EG 0,0 Marc VDS completed the top three with 2:06.790s.

In Moto3 class, Mugen Race’s Andrea Migno ended the opening session of FP1 with a time of 2:18.921s followed by the Spaniard Aron Canet of Sterilgarda Max Racing team, who clocked 2:19.272s.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing came third with 2:20.212s.

Malaysian riders Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, representing Red Bull KTM Tech 3, clocked 2:01.579s to place himself in 19th spot in MotoGP class while Adam Norrodin of Petronas Sprinta Racing was in 28th position in a time of 2:09.107s. ― Bernama