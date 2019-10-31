Warriors woe as Curry suffers broken hand

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after an injury against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Chase Center, October 30, 2019. ― Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 31 ― The Golden State Warriors' dismal start to the new season got worse yesterday when superstar guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand in a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry sustained the injury with 8:31 left in the third quarter as Curry drove to the rim and collided with Suns Aron Baynes, who ended up landing awkwardly on top of Curry.

Curry stayed on the ground for a few moments holding his wrist and then got up and tried to shake off the pain.

He attempted to stay in the game before the Warriors called a timeout and Curry walked over to the bench and left for the locker room with the Suns dominating on the scoreboard.

The loss of Curry for an extended period now leaves the Warriors as a shadow of their recent championship teams. Besides Curry they are without departed Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson is injured and likely out for the entire season.

Phoenix led 43-14 at the end of the first quarter and 72-46 at halftime. ― AFP