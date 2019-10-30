Hafizh Syahrin: No letting down fans in last SIC MotoGP race

Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, takes a corner on the third day of the 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Oct 30 — National sensational racer, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah is determined to put up his best performance before local fans in his last MotoGP race at Sepang International Circuit this weekend.

The Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider said he hoped to end his last race with a bang as he knew local fans would be looking for something to cheer at home.

“I will give my best in my MotoGP race at SIC this weekend. Even though I am not certain of the position, there would be something to cheer for.

“It would also be a memorable event as I would be racing in Moto2 class next season,” he told reporters.

He was met last night after playing a friendly football match between his team, Pescao Rosar against Sepang Racing Team (SRT) FC headed by SRT chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali.

The Ampang-born rider has not given up hope of returning to the premier class in 2021.

Earlier this month, Hafizh confirmed he had signed a one-year contract with Angel Nieto Team for the Moto2 category next season.

“My chances of returning to MotoGP class in 2021 are quite good as most riders are tied with teams for two years, 2019 and 2021, however I must be outstanding next year before I can race on MotoGP again,” he said.

The friendly match was also participated by many MotoGP riders and among them were Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales, Ayumu Sasaki, John Mcphee and Fabio Quartararo.

In the match, Pescao Rosar trounced SRT FC 10-2. — Bernama