Sivasangari's dream run ends in world squash meet

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — National women's squash player, S. Sivasangari's fairytale run at the 2019 Women's Squash World Championship has come to an end after she lost in the third round match of the tournament in Egypt today.

The world number 42 put up a superb performance against the 14th seed, Hania El Hammamy but fell to 8-11, 12-10, 8-11 and 9-11 defeat to the Egyptian youngster in the second round match which lasted about 53 minutes, according to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) website;www.psaworldtour.com.

Hania, 19, is slated to meet the third seed, Camille Serme for a place in the semi-finals after the Frenchwomen whitewashed Hania's teammate, 15th seeded, Yathreb Adel with a resounding 11-6, 11-2 and 11-6 in just 28 minutes in another last 16 match.

For the record, Sivasangari stunned two top-ranked player — world number eight American Amanda Sobhy in the first round and world number 29, Milou van der Heijden of the Netherlands in the second round.

Elsewhere, national top-ranked men's player, Ng Eain Yow was also eliminated from the Egyptian Squash Open after losing to Baptiste Masotti of France;11-7, 10-12, 11-7, 6-11 and 6-11 in round three of the tournament held at the Egyptian Shooting Club on Oct 6. — Bernama