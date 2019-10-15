BAM president urges public to give Jin Wei privacy for post-surgery recovery

Malaysian women's singles Goh Jin Wei has been battling a stomach ailment since January this year. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Malaysian women's singles Goh Jin Wei has successfully undergone a colectomy surgery, a procedure to remove part of her colon in a bid to save her career, yesterday.

According to Badminton Association of Malaysia's (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, the 2017 SEA Games gold medallist was in good spirits and steadily recovering.

“We ask for everyone to allow her as much privacy and space as possible during this precious time as we are certain she will come back stronger than ever.

“You are in our warmest thoughts, Jin Wei!” he said in his latest post on Instagram today.

It was reported that the defending champion was dropped from the SEA Games squad in the Philippines and had also given up hope of qualifying for her first Olympic Games in Tokyo after skipping many tournaments.

The 19-year-old had withdrawn from the Denmark Open in Odense this week and the French Open in Paris (October 22-27).

Jin Wei has been battling a stomach ailment since January this year. ― Bernama