Bottas wins in Japan as Mercedes take sixth title in a row

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates with the trophy after winning the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka October 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

SUZUKA, Oct 13 — Valtteri Bottas roared to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix today as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors' championship for the sixth year in a row.

The result left the Finn as the only driver who can deny team mate Lewis Hamilton a sixth drivers' title, meaning Mercedes are sure of an unprecedented sixth successive championship double.

Hamilton, who took an extra point for fastest lap, finished third with an overall lead of 64 points and four races remaining. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was second after starting on pole position. — Reuters