Shanghai cancels NBA fan event over ‘inappropriate’ Hong Kong comments

Daryl Morey's tweet in support of Hong Kong anti-government protests shattered some China sponsorships for the Houston Rockets. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 — Shanghai today cancelled a fan event related to a planned NBA exhibition game in the city over “inappropriate” comments by a Houston Rockets executive in support of protests in Hong Kong, city sports officials announced.

The event was scheduled for tonight, the eve of a scheduled game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

But it was now cancelled due to the “inappropriate comments made by the NBA’s Houston Rockets General Manager (Daryl) Morey and the inappropriate statement of NBA Commissioner (Adam) Silver,” a statement by the city’s sports federation said. — AFP