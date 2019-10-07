Sivasangari advances to third round of US Open squash tourney

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — National women’s squash player, S. Sivasangari pulled off a major upset by defeating world number 13th player, Alison Waters of England, en route to secure her place in the third round in the United States Open Squash Championships in Philadelphia on Sunday (Monday in Malaysia).

The world number 48th player who had two victories under her belt this season stunned the 10th seeded player with a 11-5, 4-11, 11-7 and 11-9 win in the second round match of the PSA World Tour platinum event held at the Daskalakis Athletic Centre in Drexel University, according to the tournament website www.usopensquash.com.

For the record, Sivasangari, who had clinched the Racquet Club Pro Series and the Australian Open titles, defeated Coline Aumard of France 9-11, 11-3, 11-6, 7-11 and 11-9 in the opening round on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, however, set to face another daunting task against another English player, world number seven, Sarah-Jane Perry in the third round, late Monday.

Sarah-Jane, the sixth seed, through to the next round after edging unheralded Canadian player, Hollie Naughton 11-7,11-6 and 11-8 in another second-round match.

Earlier, another Malaysian player, Low Wee Wern, crashed out from the US$185,500 (RM777, 746) tournament after losing 5-11, 7-11 and 2-11 to the 13th seed, Salma Hany of Egypt.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men’s division of the tournament. — Bernama