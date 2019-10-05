Malaysia thrash Sri Lanka 6-0 in friendly

Malaysia’s Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak in action during the Tier 1 international friendly with Sri Lanka at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Harimau Malaya squad got the boost they wanted before their crucial match in Vietnam next week after trouncing Sri Lanka 6-0 in an international friendly at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here tonight.

Sri Lanka, ranked 202nd in the world, had arrived in Kuala Lumpur hoping to cause an upset, but the Malaysian boys were not having any of that, and went on to produce a goal scoring feast for some 7,300 spectators, who turned out for the match despite the evening downpour.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s charges didn’t take long to open the scoring through Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad in the ninth minute, after the striker tapped-in winger Safawi Rasid’s short cross inside the box.

Defender Shahrul Mohd Saad then netted in Safawi’s corner to double the lead in the 14th minute, while veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha struck the third goal three minutes later, after latching on to a byline cross from Muhammad Syafiq.

Six minutes into second half (51st minute), youngster Muhammad Akhyar Rashid added grief for Mohamed Nizam Packeerali’s side, by taking advantage of a poor clearance from stopper, Hilmi Luthfi, who punched out Norshahrul Idlan’s cross straight to him.

Twenty-four-year-old Muhammad Syafiq scored his second goal in the 76th minute in a one on one situation after taking substitute Muhammad Danial Amier Norhisham’s header in opponent’s half.

World number 158 Malaysia continued their dominance, and Muhammad Syafiq even had time to complete his hattrick in the 89th minute.

In seven of their previous meetings, Malaysia had only lost to Sri Lanka once, while the last match between the two teams at Sugathadasa Stadium, Colombo on October 12, last year, ended with the Tigers securing a comfortable 1-4 win.

Harimau Malaya is set to play Vietnam in the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers, Group G match at the My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on Thursday (October 10), while Sri Lanka faces a daunting task against South Korea.

Malaysia is now placed third in the group with three points, behind Thailand (4) and United Arab Emirates (3) after defeating archrivals Indonesia 3-2 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, before going down 1-2 to UAE in the second match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, last month. — Bernama