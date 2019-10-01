TTAM questions NSC involvement in SEA Games preparation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Table Tennis Association of Malaysia (TTAM) today questioned the involvement of the National Sports Council (NSC) in its preparation for the upcoming 2019 Philippines SEA Games in November, that led to the dropping of two podium programme paddlers from the national squad.

Its vice-president, Chin Kuen Liang revealed the root cause of the current debacle started when NSC wanted former coach, Beh Lee Wei to run the training programme for Ho Ying and Karen Lyne and requested them to sign letter of acceptance with NSC.

Chin claimed the NSC took the unprecedented action in Malaysian sports history as he felt the appointment of coach is the national sports association’s right.

“As far as we are concerned, NSC has never had a training programme and it is we who have the training programme for the players. We felt that NSC should not be involved in appointing coaches and programmes for the national sports association.

“NSC’s action asking the players to choose the coach is unprecedented in Malaysian sports history,” he told reporters at TTAM’s office in Bukit Jalil here, today.

Chin said the development left TTAM with no choice but to drop the two paddlers who are listed as category A players to avoid being blamed for any unwanted situation involving their performance at the biennial games.

“As the players are not trained under our programme, as a sports association, how can we be responsible for their performance in SEA Games?

“As the deadline approaches, we have to submit the name list for the squad. So, we have no choice but to replace the players who opted out of our training programme because at the end of the day only those who are under our programme can be accountable for,” he added.

Ho Ying and Karen Lyne who clinched the bronze medal in women’s doubles event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games would be replaced by two junior paddlers — Im Li Ying and Lee Xin Nim.

However, despite the catastrophic turmoil, Chin believes the target of winning a bronze medal is still achievable.

TTAM will be sending eight paddlers to the Philippines, which includes four male athletes namely Muhammad Ashraf Haiqal Muhammad Rizal, Wong Qi Shen, Choong Javen and Amos Ling Yi Heng while the women’s team comprised Alice Chang Li Sian, Tee Ai Xin, Im Li Ying and Lee Xin Ni. — Bernama