Badminton Association of Malaysia vice-president Khoo Kim Eng dies

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) long-serving Vice-President, Datuk Khoo Kim Eng died early this morning in Melaka.

The 77-year-old dedicated administrator, who was also the Melaka Badminton Association president since 1999, had served as BAM vice-president for 20 years.

BAM President, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said Khoo had shown that, he was a leader who really wanted to help the sport throughout his tenure.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of Datuk Dr Khoo. He was an invaluable source of wisdom, a devoted member of the BAM leadership and had contributed considerably to the development of the sport in Melaka.

“His untimely demise is a huge loss not only to his family but also to the badminton community. The thoughts of everyone at BAM are with his family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time,” he said in a statement. — Bernama