Eain Yow, Rachel triumph at Malaysian Open

Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow (left) showcased his best performance of the season. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Former world junior champion, Ng Eain Yow produced a brilliant performance against world number 28th player, Nicholas Mueller of Switzerland, en route to clinch the 39th Malaysian Open Squash Championships title at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

Eain Yow, the fourth seed, showcased his best performance of the season by scoring a hard-fought 11-7, 12-14, 11-9 and 11-5 victory against second seed, Mueller in a gruelling 55-minute match at the Nicol David Arena.

He was the third Malaysian player to win the tournament after two former national players—Ong Beng Hee (2000 and 2008), and also Mohd Azlan Iskandar (2004, 2007 and 2010).

Earlier, national women’s player, Rachel Arnold pulled off a stunning 11-7, 11-13, 10-12, 11-8 and 11-5 victory over her senior teammate, Low Wee Wern in the women’s final match which lasted about 61 minutes.

It was Rachel’s third Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title, having won the Malaysian Tour XI, twice, namely in Dec 2015 and Sept 2017.

For their feats, Eain Yow and Rachel took home US$30,000 (RM125,790) and US$20,000, winning medal, and also the tournament trophy, respectively.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, presented the prize to the winners.

Speaking afterwards, Eain Yow revealed playing against seasoned campaigner like Mueller was a tough match, but expressing his excitement to win the title for the first time, having lost to Leo Au of Hong Kong in the 2017 edition.

The former two-time British Open Junior champion also hoped the victory would boost his morale to score another positive result at the United States Open Championships, slated to be held from Oct 5-12, at Drexel University’s Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia.

“I could not be more pleased than winning the Malaysian Open title for a quite some years, and its a great feelings for me, and this victory will give extra motivations for me to go further in the remaining of the season,” he added.

Sharing the same sentiments was Rachel which was extremely delighted with the victory against her senior teammate, having lost to the same opponent in four sets in the final of the National Championships tournament at the same venue in July.

The world number 46th player also hoped today’s victory would propelled her into a better position in the PSA World Rankings, to be issued on Nov 1.

“It was not an easy match as I have to pushed myself in every rally of the match, and I’m just glad that I won. She played very well and I had to put my best game in the match,” she said. — Bernama