Shahril bags RM20,000 top prize in esports racing tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Electronic sports (Esports) enthusiast Muhammad Shahril Nandir clinched the RM20,000 top prize after winning the Grand Finals of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Velocity Esports Championship at the Pavilion shopping mall, here, today.

The 33-year-old Esports entrepreneur who has been involved in Esports activities since 2004, defeated 39 other participants in three rounds of races which took place at the centre court of the shopping mall.

Muhammad Uzair Abdul Nasir and Muhammad Afif Suhaimi, brought home RM10,000 and RM5,000, respectively after finishing in second and third place in the biggest national Esports racing event in the country.

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd deputy chairman, Akio Takeyama and its president, K. Ravindran presented the prizes to the winners.

Speaking after the prize giving ceremony, Muhammad Shahril said he was extremely delighted to win the tournament having lost in the preliminary round of the same competition last year.

The 33-year-old revealed that he would be using the winning prize to expand his Esports office in Taman Melawati here.

“I have represented the country in various Esports tournament in Taiwan, Hong Kong besides organising my own Esports event in Singapore, recently.

“My initial target was to improve my previous result, but luckily I won this tournament, and I will use this winning prize to renovate my office,” he added.

A total of 700 participants participated in the time-trial qualifying round which took place at Cove Esports Hub in Sunway City, Petaling Jaya from Aug 31-Sept 15 and only the top 40 participants qualified for the final round.

The Esports racing events are among the high-performance activities being organised by Toyota, including the on-track racing of Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival which takes place four times a year at various locations nationwide. — Bernama